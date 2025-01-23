Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.96 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.