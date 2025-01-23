Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Saia from $612.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $495.70 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.