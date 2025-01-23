Ballentine Partners LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AON by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in AON by 3.6% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.87.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

AON stock opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.41. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

