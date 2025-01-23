Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,934 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7,120,170 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

