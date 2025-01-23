Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 97612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at $52,335,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 286.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,523 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 97.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 667,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

