Barclays Raises Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $22.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBLY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 79,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 135,967 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.