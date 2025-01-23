Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 544,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 118,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

About Barksdale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.