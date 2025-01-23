Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

