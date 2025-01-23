Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,593 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $145.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.80 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

