Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

