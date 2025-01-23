Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 245,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 909,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

