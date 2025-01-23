Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

