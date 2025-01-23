Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Rolek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,590,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

