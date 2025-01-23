Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 187,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

