Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 103,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 14,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.

Baylin Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01). Baylin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 932.26% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.0064781 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

