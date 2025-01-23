BDF Gestion Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.03 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $666.25 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $733.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

