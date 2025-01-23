Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

