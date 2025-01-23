Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 110.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 82.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $499.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.