Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 52,314 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,314 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

