Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,772 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

