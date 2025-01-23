Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

