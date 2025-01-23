Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IRM opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.44%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

