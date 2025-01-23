Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

