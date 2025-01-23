Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,253 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $267.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.68.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
