Beta Bionics, Inc. Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (BBNX)

Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) is planning to raise $112 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, January 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,500,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Beta Bionics, Inc. generated $53.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $55.4 million. The company has a market cap of $577.4 million.

BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Leerink and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO and Lake Street was co-manager.

Beta Bionics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware)Â We are a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. Diabetes is a serious, chronic and often lifelong condition with no known cure that is characterized by extended periods of elevated levels of glucose in the bloodstream, or hyperglycemia, resulting from the bodyâ€™s inability to either produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. To treat their diabetes, PWD must undergo a rigorous regimen of daily insulin substitution, as elevated levels of glucose in the blood over time can lead to serious and often life-threatening cardiovascular, metabolic and nervous system complications. Despite decades of innovation that have advanced the quality of care available, a significant unmet need remains as the vast majority of PWD still cannot manage their diabetes effectively. Our product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas (iLet), is the first insulin delivery device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to utilize adaptive closed-loop algorithms to autonomously determine every insulin dose without requiring a user to count carbohydrate intake. We believe this marks a significant advancement over other insulin delivery technologies by offering a differentiated combination of improved glycemic control and a vastly simplified experience for users and caregivers. The iLet was specifically designed to provide improvements in glycemic control relative to currently available treatment options, such as insulin pumps, including partially automated insulin delivery (AID) systems (also known as hybrid closed-loop systems), and multiple daily injections (MDI), while also reducing the complexity and burden of achieving these improved results for PWD. It is enabled by adaptive closed-loop algorithms that continuously learn each personâ€™s unique and ever-changing insulin requirements and then autonomously delivers the correct insulin doses every five minutes throughout the day and night. Only the userâ€™s body weight is required for device initialization and the autonomous determination of all insulin doses, unlike insulin pumps and hybrid closed-loop systems, which require a complex host of parameters to configure. The adaptive closed-loop algorithms are designed to remove the need to manually adjust insulin pump therapy settings and variables required by conventional pump therapy and hybrid closed-loop systems, which both require the user to determine the size and timing of both meal and correction insulin doses and to adjust basal insulin dosing. Therefore, we believe the adaptive closed-loop algorithms can make the iLet easier to initiate and use on a daily basis than other available AID systems. We believe that the iLet represents one of the first significant advances in insulin delivery technology since the commercial availability of hybrid closed-loop systems began in 2017, and that its convenient product features, coupled with improved glycemic control, will appeal to broad segments of PWD who are seeking a simple path to improved disease management. Our initial commercialization efforts for the iLet are in type 1 diabetes (T1D), an indication for which we received FDA clearance in patients six and older in May 2023 in the United States. T1D is an autoimmune disorder that often develops during childhood or adolescence, but can occur at any age, and arises from a personâ€™s immune system attacking and destroying the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are approximately 1.8Â million people with T1DÂ currently in the United States, all of whom require daily insulin replacement to manage their disease. The average hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c), a measure of average blood-glucose (BG) levels over an extended period of time, among adults in the United States with T1D is 8.2%, and currently only about 20% of adults with T1D meet or exceed the American Diabetes Association (ADA) goal for HbA1c, which is 7.0% or lower. The remaining 80%, therefore, are at elevated risk of developing an array of potentially life-threatening complications that arise as a result of chronic exposure to hyperglycemia. We believe that one of the principal causes of these suboptimal outcomes is that the complexity of the user experience with most currently available insulin pumps and hybrid closed-loop systems has kept the majority of PWD from adopting them despite the improved disease management they can offer. These systems require PWD to set and to periodically adjust several insulin pump parameters, to quantify daily carbohydrate intake and to frequently calculate proper doses of insulin for their pump to deliver. We believe this complexity, and the constant engagement that is required in order to enjoy the full therapeutic benefits that these systems can offer, limits their uptake to a subset of PWD and to subspecialty healthcare providers (HCPs). We believe that approximately one-third of people with T1D in the United States utilize insulin pumps or hybrid closed-loop systems to receive their daily insulin, while the majority receive their daily insulin via MDI therapy, which is less complex, but often less effective and has been shown to be associated with higher HbA1c levels. This is based on our internal estimates factoring epidemiologic data from government and leading industry organizations such as the CDC, as well as industry sales data from public filings and disclosures made by the leading device manufacturers (Medtronic plc (Medtronic), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Tandem) and Insulet Corporation (Insulet), who collectively hold approximately 96% market share) and aggregated by third-party data service providers. Our initial commercial results suggest that the iLetâ€™s value proposition is resonating strongly within the MDI population, as approximately 67% of the iLetâ€™s adoption as of SeptemberÂ 30, 2024 has come from PWD who were previously utilizing MDI. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: Beta Bionics, Inc., disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 22, 2025: 7.5 million shares at a price range of $14.00 to $16.00 to raise $112.5 million. Background: Beta Bionics, Inc. filed its S-1 for its IPO on Jan. 6, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100 million.) “.

Beta Bionics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 291 employees. The company is located at 11 Hughes Irvine, California 92618 and can be reached via phone at (949) 427-7785 or on the web at http://www.betabionics.com/.

