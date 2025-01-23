Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

