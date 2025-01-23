Bill Few Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.