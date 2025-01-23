Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

