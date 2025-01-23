Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDT. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDT

Bird Construction Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$14.74 and a 12-month high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.37 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.