BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 2nd. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

