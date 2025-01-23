BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital ManagementOn January 20, 2025, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) disclosed in an 8-K filing that it had reached a standstill ag

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s 8K filing here.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

