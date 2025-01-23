Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – January 20th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a history of stable financial performance, strong balance sheets, and a consistent track record of paying dividends. These stocks are considered to be reliable and stable investments, often serving as a benchmark for the overall performance of the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481. The company has a market cap of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Read More