Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

BCLI stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

