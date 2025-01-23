Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $301.57

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JLL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,791,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $269.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $168.36 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.