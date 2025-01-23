Brokers Set Expectations for FMC’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. FMC has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $2,265,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in FMC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of FMC by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of FMC by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.