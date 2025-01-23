Brokers Set Expectations for VERA FY2025 Earnings

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.21).

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,490.59. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $730,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,989.22. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $3,026,075. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $235,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

