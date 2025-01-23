Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.35 per share, for a total transaction of $38,489.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,350. This represents a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,652 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.56 per share, with a total value of $250,381.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,235,487.92. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,950 shares of company stock worth $614,711 over the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

