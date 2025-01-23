Burr Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burr Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Netflix comprises 1.8% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $222,871,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $953.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $481.40 and a one year high of $999.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $993.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

