CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.56.

TSE:CAE opened at C$34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.90. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The firm has a market cap of C$11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

