Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,542 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 6.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $368,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 245,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 909,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,822,000 after acquiring an additional 86,481 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

