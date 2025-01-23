Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ USAT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

