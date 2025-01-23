Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ USAT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.