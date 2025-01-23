Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Stratasys FY2025 Earnings

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stratasys in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,050,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 647,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

