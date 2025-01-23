Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts DRUG FY2025 Earnings

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Minds Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

NASDAQ DRUG opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of -6.52.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

