Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts MRVL FY2025 Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $126.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock worth $3,615,030 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

