Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts BBIO FY2025 Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.50) for the year. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

BBIO stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.