Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,364,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 197,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 299,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

