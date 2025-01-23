Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
