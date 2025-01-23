Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

