Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,610 Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 171,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.