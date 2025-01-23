Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $188.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

