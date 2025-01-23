Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.